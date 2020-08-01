https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/five-democrat-governors-behind-tens-thousands-coronavirus-deaths-sent-covid-19-patients-nursing-homes/
(Source: G. Girvan / FREOPP; Graphic: A. Roy / FREOPP)
An updated study revealed 45% of all US coronavirus deaths occurred in nursing homes.
That comes out to 73,733 Deaths in US Nursing Homes!
That is a bloodbath!!
Advertisement – story continues below
Italy also saw 40% of their coronavirus deaths in nursing homes.
TRENDING: Leftie James Murdoch Resigns from News Corporation, the Parent Company of FOX News Over “Differences in Editorial Content”
Only 0.6% of the US population lives in nursing homes but over 45% of the coronavirus deaths were in these centers.
These five Democrat governor sent COVID-19 patients into nursing homes.
Advertisement – story continues below
Via Jordan Schachtel at Medium.
Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo in New York state.
Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom in California.
Advertisement – story continues below
Democrat Governor Tom Wolf in Pennsylvania
Democrat Governor Phil Murphy in New Jersey
Advertisement – story continues below
Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan.