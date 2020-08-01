https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/five-democrat-governors-behind-tens-thousands-coronavirus-deaths-sent-covid-19-patients-nursing-homes/

(Source: G. Girvan / FREOPP; Graphic: A. Roy / FREOPP)

An updated study revealed 45% of all US coronavirus deaths occurred in nursing homes.

That comes out to 73,733 Deaths in US Nursing Homes!

That is a bloodbath!!

Italy also saw 40% of their coronavirus deaths in nursing homes.

TRENDING: Leftie James Murdoch Resigns from News Corporation, the Parent Company of FOX News Over “Differences in Editorial Content”

Only 0.6% of the US population lives in nursing homes but over 45% of the coronavirus deaths were in these centers.

These five Democrat governor sent COVID-19 patients into nursing homes.

Via Jordan Schachtel at Medium.

Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo in New York state.

Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom in California.

Democrat Governor Tom Wolf in Pennsylvania

Democrat Governor Phil Murphy in New Jersey

Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

