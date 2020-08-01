https://flagandcross.com/violent-antifa-protester-on-camera-its-time-to-end-the-american-experiment-video/

The Millennial generation is the largest voting bloc in America. That should scare you. As a Millennial myself, I can attest to how entitled we truly are – and it’s not a good thing.

Gone are the days of the “Greatest Generation.” No longer do people ask, “what can I do for my country?”

Today, it’s all about what my country can do for me.

As noted by one of the violent Antifa protesters in the video below, their goal is complete “societal breakdown.” Oh yes, and also to “end the American experiment.”

This is the direct result of a faulty mainstream media that does nothing but defend liberal politicians and push a progressive point of view. And let’s not forget about the liberal-run education system.

These ingrates want America to die because…we have it too good? Because we’re the envy of every other nation and that’s a bad thing? Because too much freedom is…bad?

Facepalm.

They need help.

Unfortunately, the Obama’s and Pelosi’s and Schumer’s of the nation would prefer to see future Joe Biden voters remain in the dark. That’s where they like to keep them.

