Two pro-life students were arrested on Saturday morning for chalking “Black Preborn Lives Matter” on a sidewalk outside of a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in Washington DC.

The two protesters were arrested after police told them to stop chalking on a public sidewalk.

How is that a crime?

The radical left does that and much more every night in streets across America.

Apparently, it’s only legal to paint “Black Lives Matter” on the streets but not “Black Preborn Lives Matter” in our nation’s capital.

Right now, Students for Life team members and student leaders are BEING ARRESTED in front of the D.C. Planned Parenthood after arriving to paint “BLACK PREBORN LIVES MATTER.” This is unconstitutional. #PrebornBlackLivesMatterhttps://t.co/6dwQUNhqBL — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) August 1, 2020

Students for Life reported:

Two Students for Life Team members were arrested Saturday morning while peacefully attempting to chalk BLACK PREBORN LIVES MATTER after police stopped earlier attempts to share that speech in paint. Students for Life of America Strategic Partnerships Advisor Warner DePriest and SFLA student leader Erica Caporaletti from Towson University were arrested on the scene following a harrowing morning. Video taken in the early hours Saturday shows Washington D.C. police threatening to arrest Students for Life team members preparing to paint BLACK PREBORN LIVES MATTER outside Planned Parenthood on the 1200 block of 4th Street NE. Prior to the planned, peaceful event, SFLA got a permit and addressed in conversation and a letter that following the city’s decision to allow a private organization to paint a message to defund the police, the pro-life team would be also be expressing their speech in paint. SFLA was asked to use tempura paint and made plans to express our grief over the loss of life in the Black community from abortion. Though only 13 percent of the female population, African American women make up 38 percent of all reported abortions. Perhaps that is because 4 out of 5 Planned Parenthood vendors are within walking distance of minority-dense neighborhoods, as noted in a Supreme Court amicus brief.

