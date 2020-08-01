https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/uc-teaching-assistant-says-assassinate-jesus-time-machine/

(COLLEGE FIX) A UC Santa Barbara teaching assistant recently tweeted about killing Jesus Christ.

Tim Snediker, who is also a doctoral student in religious studies at the public university in California, tweeted late Sunday night that he would “assassinate Jesus of Nazareth” if he had a time machine

In a follow-up tweet, he said he would also consider “murdering him before his baptism.”

