Left-wing activists rioted in Portland on Friday night where they burned Bibles, set fires in the street, and tore protective boarding off of buildings.

The riots had cooled off on Thursday night as “federal and state officers located inside the courthouse were not forced to leave the building during the course of the night,” the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement.

On Friday night, rioters burned American flags and bibles in the streets outside the federal Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse in Portland.

Left-wing activists bring a stack of Bibles to burn in front of the federal courthouse in Portland. pic.twitter.com/lYWY0x8n8P — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 1, 2020

More flag burning at the antifa/ BLM gathering in downtown Portland. Video by @FromKalen. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/okngG7eRYK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 1, 2020

Numerous journalists who were on the ground said that the left-wing activists were trying to provoke a response from the federal agents inside.

One journalist reported that rioters dumped garbage in front of one exit. “CBP clears the hazard and agitators begin to provoke a response from federal officers,” he wrote along with video of the incident.

“Agitators trying to provoke a response from federal officers,” the journalist added. “Violently battering the door with kicks and using their shield as a battering ram.”

Agitator’s continue to dump garbage in front of the JC Salmon exit. CBP clears the hazard and agitators begin to provoke a response from federal officers. pic.twitter.com/dg6vymXvbU — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 1, 2020

Agitators trying to provoke a response from federal officers. Violently battering the door with kicks and using their shield as a battering ram. pic.twitter.com/ULrKT4RQNx — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 1, 2020

President Donald Trump announced late Friday night, “Homeland Security is not leaving Portland until local police complete cleanup of Anarchists and Agitators!”

Homeland Security is not leaving Portland until local police complete cleanup of Anarchists and Agitators! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2020

Other videos posted online by journalist Andy Ngo show large fires being set in the street and rioters ripping protective boarding off of buildings.

“Rioters at gathering in Portland are tearing off barricades of an arcade nearby federal courthouse. Portland Police are aware but will let them continue because they’re given directive to leave rioters alone in most circumstances,” Ngo reported. “Black bloc militants in downtown Portland are trying to break into a business near the federal courthouse at the peaceful protest. They’re prying off the wood that is covering glass window.”

Rioters started a large fire in downtown Portland at the peaceful protest. Video by Alissa Sarkis Azar. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/qy3N0K3aWd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 1, 2020

Rioters at gathering in Portland are tearing off barricades of an arcade nearby federal courthouse. Portland Police are aware but will let them continue because they’re given directive to leave rioters alone in most circumstances. Vid by @livesmattershow. pic.twitter.com/hdL2ix27rF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 1, 2020

Black bloc militants in downtown Portland are trying to break into a business near the federal courthouse at the peaceful protest. They’re prying off the wood that is covering glass windows. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/7pjwIHUQDP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 1, 2020

Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf announced late this week that the federal government had come up with a plan to work with state and local law enforcement officials to quell the violence after local Democrat leaders had largely opposed DHS’s presence in protecting the federal courthouse.

“That plan includes a robust presence of Oregon State Police in downtown Portland,” Wolf said in a statement. “State and local law enforcement will begin securing properties and streets, especially those surrounding federal properties, that have been under nightly attack for the past two months. Oregon State Police will coordinate with Federal Protective Service (FPS) officers to ensure all federal facilities remain protected and secure. ”

“This plan is possible due to the valiant efforts of the DHS law enforcement officers protecting federal property in Portland from violent activity for the past two months,” Wolf continued. “The Department will continue to maintain our current, augmented federal law enforcement personnel in Portland until we are assured that the Hatfield Federal Courthouse and other federal properties will no longer be attacked and that the seat of justice in Portland will remain secure. This has been our mission and objective since the violent, criminal activity began.”

