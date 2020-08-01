https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-tucker-carlson-rips-fauci-as-a-fraud

Fox News host Tucker Carlson tore into Dr. Anthony Fauci during his show Friday night, alleging that the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is “a fraud” who frequently wades into political discussions despite claiming otherwise.

During a segment in which he described Fauci as “likely the most powerful physician in the history of this country,” Carlson played a clip of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) grilling Fauci earlier this week about the seemingly lopsided response from health officials regarding the danger of mass protests compared to other activities such as going to church.

“So the protests don’t increase the spread of the virus?” Jordan asked at one point, to which Fauci responded, “I didn’t say that. You’re putting words in my mouth.” When Jordan continued to press him, Fauci eventually said, “I can tell you that crowds are known, particularly when you don’t have a mask, to increase the acquisition and transmission, no matter what the crowd is.”

Fauci nevertheless maintained that he was “not in a position to determine what the government can do in a forceful way” in terms of limiting things such as large protests, but Jordan hit back, saying, “Well, you make all kinds of recommendations. You make comments on dating, on baseball, on everything you can imagine. I’m just asking, you just said protests increase the spread. I’m just asking should we try to limit the protest?”

Lauding Jordan as “finally a member of Congress capable of asking a follow-up question,” Carlson said Jordan is “absolutely right,” and reiterated Jordan’s point that despite Fauci’s reticence during the congressional hearing to “opine on limiting anything,” he has been more than willing to offer his opinions on many other things, many of which have had profound consequences.

“There is nothing that Dr. Anthony Fauci won’t opine on, as long as it doesn’t offend the popular, the fashionable Left. ‘Sex with strangers online? No problem! Shaking hands? Bad!’ Every day for the past several months, virtually, Dr. Fauci has advocated for a new coronavirus policy.” After playing a recent clip showing Fauci making recommendations for specific government responses to the coronavirus, Carlson said, “What a fraud this guy is!”

Carlson went on to place blame for the cratering U.S. economy largely on Fauci’s advice. “Fauci is 79, but maybe if he had, like, 22-year-old kids who are trying to make their way in this world in an economy that is headed down the tubes, thanks largely to his recommendations, he would feel differently,” he said.

“It’s not merely an inconvenience when your economy collapses. It’s the end of the American dream. That’s not a small thing. Maybe it’s worth it, maybe it’s not. But if it is, then you probably shouldn’t take a pass on the question, ‘Are protests and riots okay?’ unless you’re a total fraud, like a complete fraud,” added Carlson.

Carlson has criticized Fauci before, and questioned what he has characterized as the quasi-religious faith many place in his expertise. In May, Carlson highlighted times when Fauci had contradicted himself on the seriousness of the coronavirus and the efficacy of masks. Referencing when Fauci cautioned shaking hands despite giving the green light to hook-up apps, Carlson said, “This is buffoon-level stuff at that point, and we are not doing this to mock the guy.”

