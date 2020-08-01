http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/DE8jlLcMOvU/who-deserves-a-funeral.php
The double standards in public health guidelines, left-wing protest, and all the rest might be enough to make a reasonable observer wonder if the plague is all it’s cracked up to be. Has anyone other than Amber Athey gone in for a close-up and asked the obvious questions in connection with the funeral of civil rights hero Rep. John Lewis? Athey asks the pointed question: “Who deserves a funeral?” Answer: Not you or me or our loved ones, that much I can tell you. (Thanks to Spectator USA for making Athey’s column generally accessible at our request.)