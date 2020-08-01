https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/wokefish-dating-trend-sees-people-pretending-progressive-apps/

(FOX NEWS) Online opportunists are redefining the “politics of love” by weaponizing being “woke” to lure unsuspecting men and women into the sack.

Yes, people are using progressivism as a virtual pickup line.

The latest in a long line of dirty dating tactics to emerge is “wokefishing,” a term coined by writer Serena Smith. “People masquerade as holding progressive political views to ensnare potential partners,” Smith told Vice. Wokefishermen can be thought of like catfishers — those who use fake online personas to defraud victims — but only for sex instead of money.

