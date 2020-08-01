https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/woman-thrown-to-the-ground-suffers-broken-leg-after-telling-someone-to-wear-a-face-mask-at-new-jersey-staples-store-video/

A woman was physically assaulted this week after telling someone to wear a face mask in a New Jersey Staples store.

54-year-old Margot Kagan suffered a broken leg after telling another woman she was “endangering everyone by not wearing a mask.”

The suspect was seen on surveillance video grabbing Margot Kagan and throwing her to the ground.

NJ Advance Media reported:

TRENDING: Leftie James Murdoch Resigns from News Corporation, the Parent Company of FOX News Over “Differences in Editorial Content”

Margot Kagan, a recent liver transplant recipient assaulted after asking someone to wear a face mask, has a message for her attacker. “I hope they catch her. I’d like to see her spend a couple nights in jail,” Kagan, 54, told NJ Advance Media from her hospital bed on Saturday. “I said, ‘you’re endangering everyone by not wearing your mask’ and I put my head down and went back to faxing at the machine,” she said. “Next thing I know, she’s two feet away from me, screaming at me,” Kagan said. “I really didn’t understand what she was saying. I lifted my cane to keep her away from me.” Kagan, who wore a mask and face shield into the store, said she spoke up to the woman because she is had a liver transplant in March – after being on a waiting list for two years – and that she fears contracting COVID-19.

According to police, the suspect is a black woman, about 5 feet 5 inches and 160 pounds.

WATCH:

A 54-year-old New Jersey woman suffered a broken leg after she was thrown to the ground in a Staples by another customer whom she had told to wear a mask, authorities said. pic.twitter.com/8IM2AtieGm — Joe Black (@JoeB14ck) July 31, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

