(DAILY SABAH) A woman in southern Turkey has given birth after receiving the world’s first successful uterus transplant, her doctor said on Friday.

In her 28th week of pregnancy, Derya Sert gave birth on June 4 to a healthy baby boy, plastic surgeon Dr. Ömer Özkan of Akdeniz University in Antalya province told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Sert, 23, who had not been able to bear children as she did not have a uterus from birth, went down in history as the world’s first successful uterus recipient in August 2011.

