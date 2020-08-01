https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/wrong-trump-blasts-fauci-claiming-us-seeing-surge-covid-cases-didnt-completely-shut-economy/

President Trump on Saturday blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci for claiming the US continues to see a surge in Covid cases because we didn’t completely shut down the economy.

Dr. Fauci testified before a House subcommittee on Friday on a national strategy for combating the Coronavirus.

Fauci told Congress on Friday that the reason why the US is seeing a surge in Covid cases while Europe is seeing a sharp decrease is because most European countries shut their economy by 95%, while the US only shut its economy down by 50%.

President Trump corrected Fauci on Saturday.

TRENDING: Leftie James Murdoch Resigns from News Corporation, the Parent Company of FOX News Over “Differences in Editorial Content”

“Wrong! We have more cases because we have tested far more than any other country, 60,000,000. If we tested less, there would be less cases. How did Italy, France & Spain do? Now Europe sadly has flare ups. Most of our governors worked hard & smart. We will come back STRONG!” – Trump said.

Wrong! We have more cases because we have tested far more than any other country, 60,000,000. If we tested less, there would be less cases. How did Italy, France & Spain do? Now Europe sadly has flare ups. Most of our governors worked hard & smart. We will come back STRONG! :: https://t.co/hhwYOrnWZn — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2020

Congressman Jim Jordan exposed Fauci on Friday.

Rep. Jordan asked Fauci if the government should “limit” the protesting.

Fauci danced around the question and said he didn’t want to weigh in on the topic.

Jim Jordan pointed out to Fauci that he has been running his mouth and opining on everything from baseball to masks, to churches and small businesses.

Fauci’s testimony further confirms the lockdowns are all political and that he is also political.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

