As Republicans, Democrats, and the White House debate the details of the next COVID-19 relief package, direct stimulus payments appear to be a sure thing.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that the checks are most likely still coming—and it’s just a matter of time.

He said that among the GOP and Democrats, respectively, “there are different measures that are very contentious.” Stimulus checks are not included in that.

“There’s definitely areas of agreement,” he told ABC News’ “This Week,” adding that there is “enormous bipartisan support” for stimulus “checks in the mail.”

Included in the HEALS Act proposed last week by Senate Republicans are payments of up to $1,200 for people earning $75,000 and $500 payments for children. Democrats, in the HEROES Act, proposed sending $1,200 stimulus payments for people and children as well.

When the CARES Act was passed in late March, the first round of stimulus payments went out about two weeks later. It means that if the next stimulus legislation was approved by Congress on Aug. 10, the first checks and payments would go out on Aug. 24.

The House of Representatives, controlled by Democrats, proposed their version of relief legislation in May, worth about $3 trillion. The GOP-led Senate made a counter-proposal last week, while some Republicans do not agree about what should be included.

Both sides said on Saturday they had their most positive talks yet. But there was no sign of movement on the biggest sticking point: $600 per week in extra federal unemployment benefits for Americans that has been a lifeline for millions of jobless Americans and expired on Friday.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump accused top Democrats of “holding back the $1,200 to $3,400 (family of four) checks that were ready to be sent out!” He added that they are also blocking “desperately needed unemployment payments, which is so terrible, especially since they fully understand that it was not the workers fault that they are unemployed, it’s the fault of China!”

Last week, Trump and White House officials called on Democrats and Republicans in Congress to pass a temporary fix to the $600-per-week unemployment benefits that were included in the CARES Act.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, at the same time, said Sunday that the White House is not optimistic about a solution in the “very near term.”

“We continue to see really a stonewalling of any piecemeal type of legislation that happens on Capitol Hill,” Meadows told CBS News. “Hopefully that will change in the coming days.”

