https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/1st-splashdown-45-years-spacex-returns-earth/

(FOX NEWS) — NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico in a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Sunday, ending a historic two-month trip to space.

The mission marked the first time that astronauts have launched from American soil since the final Space Shuttle flight in 2011.

After deploying two drogue parachutes and then the capsule’s main parachutes, the spacecraft landed off the coast of Pensacola, Fla., at 2:48 p.m. EDT.

Read the full story ›

The post 1st splashdown in 45 years: SpaceX returns to Earth appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

