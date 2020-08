https://www.southernthing.com/25-underrated-southern-foods-2646854256.html

<p>Following her adaptions of popular novels like “Little Fires Everywhere” and “Big Little Lies,” we can’t wait to see Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine, does with the popular fiction novel set in North Carolina.</p><p>While the cast is currently in the works, we know the film will be directed by Olivia Newman and the script with be written by Lucy Aliba, who was the screenwriter for “Beasts of the Southern Wild”, <a href=”https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/crawdads-sing-movie-adaptation-finds-director-1303837″ target=”_blank”>according to The Hollywood Reporter</a>.</p><p>If you haven’t read “Where the Crawdads Sing” yet, you can find the book’s description below and can <a href=”https://www.amazon.com/Where-Crawdads-Sing-Delia-Owens/dp/0735219095/ref=sr_1_2?crid=KKR5UB1IL11E&dchild=1&keywords=where+the+crawdads+sing&qid=1596157374&sprefix=where+the+cr%2Caps%2C190&sr=8-2″ target=”_blank”>grab a copy for $9.59 on Amazon.</a></p><p>”For years, rumors of the “Marsh Girl” have haunted Barkley Cove, a quiet town on the North Carolina coast. So in late 1969, when handsome Chase Andrews is found dead, the locals immediately suspect Kya Clark, the so-called Marsh Girl. But Kya is not what they say. Sensitive and intelligent, she has survived for years alone in the marsh that she calls home, finding friends in the gulls and lessons in the sand. </p><p>Then the time comes when she yearns to be touched and loved. When two young men from town become intrigued by her wild beauty, Kya opens herself to a new life–until the unthinkable happens.</p><p>Where the Crawdads Sing is at once an exquisite ode to the natural world, a heartbreaking coming-of-age story, and a surprising tale of possible murder. Owens reminds us that we are forever shaped by the children we once were, and that we are all subject to the beautiful and violent secrets that nature keeps.”</p><p>You can read more about the upcoming film adaption on <a href=”https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/crawdads-sing-movie-adaptation-finds-director-1303837″ target=”_blank”>The Hollywood Reporter website.</a></p>

