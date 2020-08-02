http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VHb4GVZklII/

An Algerian doner kebab chef who chopped off another Algerian migrant’s leg after a dispute turned violent two years ago is back in a Leipzig court after the victim’s lawyer appealed his two-year probation sentence.

Kebab chef Husein T. was sentenced to just two years of probation following his initial trial for the attack which took place on September 10th, 2018, at the Al-Madina-Bistro in the German city of Leipzig.

The 29-year-old is back in court after the lawyer for his victim, 19-year-old Algerian migrant Djelloul B., appealed the light sentence. He and local prosecutors are demanding that Husein T. be given at least three years in prison, German tabloid Bild reports.

The attack occurred when the victim was just 17 years old and was visiting the bistro, which he said he often frequented with friends. He is said to have regularly grilled his own lamb chops at the bistro, with the permission of the owner.

Husein T., who was unaware of the arrangement, refused to allow the teen to use the bistro’s grill which sparked an argument. The chef then attacked the teen with a 20-inch knife, hacking at his knee, severing all the teen’s bones. Despite efforts by doctors, the leg was eventually amputated.

Even though he evaded arrest for two days, a court later sentenced Husein T. to just two years probation.

The attack came less than two years after a Syrian asylum seeker killed a pregnant woman with a machete outside of a kebab shop in Reutlingen in July, 2016. He injured two others before he was subdued.

Machete attacks have become increasingly more prevalent in the UK in recent years, as well. In 2018, freedom of information requests revealed that the country saw an average of 15 attacks with sword-like weapons every day — around one attack every 90 minutes.

