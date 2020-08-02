https://hannity.com/media-room/battle-for-seattle-police-release-footage-of-explosives-bear-spray-spikes-from-protesters-van/
BATTLE for SEATTLE: Police Release Footage of ‘Explosives, Bear Spray, Spikes’ from Protester’s Van
The Seattle Police Department released shocking footage after raiding an abandoned protest van near the former CHOP district; showing explosives, bear spray, spike strips, and other weapons used against police officers.
