https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/biden-gang-must-going-steal-hollow-joe-may-worst-democrat-candidate-history/

The Biden campaign must be working on stealing the election because there is no excitement from his base. Sleepy Joe is a terrible candidate – he literally doesn’t even know where he is.

For a long time we’ve thought the polls used in Presidential polling were fraudulent and fake. We saw in 2016 how the polls questioned more Democrats than Republicans and other methods of skewing the results in favor of Hillary and we are seeing it again this year. These polls are constantly used to discourage Republicans.

Former Obama VP Joe Biden has a long past where he supported KKK members like Democrat Senator Robert Byrd. However, he couldn’t make it to Rep. John Lewis’ funeral:

Consider the evidence. Joe Biden skipped John Lewis’ funeral. Joe Biden is not expected to attend Herman Cain’s funeral. Joe Biden spoke at Strom Thurmond and Robert Byrd’s funeral. Coincidence? — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) July 30, 2020

Biden was involved in the Russia collusion harassment and coup of the Trump Campaign and Trump Transition Team. He was at the infamous meeting in January 2016 in the Oval Office where he reportedly brought up the use of the Logan Act to get General Michael Flynn.

Joe Biden infamously bragged about a real pay-to-play action he took in the Ukraine to protect his son who was making millions on deals in the Ukraine and China while Sleepy Joe was Obama’s VP:

Yeah. And you’re going to convince all the red areas of the map of that after the Clinton Foundation pay to play, the Ukraine payoffs to Biden’s son, the Chinese payoffs to Biden’s son, every hell hole in America is inside a city run by Democrats for 50+ years… Won’t fly. pic.twitter.com/TviWTusDTW — Calhoun (@RCalh) July 29, 2020

In his long record there are numerous gaffes, misstatements and racial remarks – recently Biden said you ain’t black if you don’t vote for me:

According to Joe Biden…these patriot AMERICANS are not black! What do y’all think? pic.twitter.com/ZPKgdkGZqj — Bryson Gray (@RealBrysonGray) August 1, 2020

President Trump however says to a talented Black woman, you’re hired!

Biden is weak and old and he shows it. He can’t even walk without a helper guiding him:

As much as we joke about Joe Biden having handlers… It actually looks like he has them pic.twitter.com/HfI7jcKfOs — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) July 29, 2020

The 77-year-old Biden is losing it (as TGP journalist Cristina Lalia reports every day). In a recent Delaware outing Biden thought it was raining and asked his small audience who were sitting in a gymnasium to come in out of the rain:

There is no enthusiasm for Biden. In a recent event Biden had only 247 people worldwide watching him with only four likes:

I’m betting I can triple the amount of live viewers on my livestream at 12pm pst today that Bedtime Biden has! pic.twitter.com/pX9xCRhZqw — DeAnna Lorraine (@DeAnna4Congress) July 30, 2020

Biden does have a chance though. Despite all the excitement in the Trump campaign and lack of any excitement for Joe Biden, there is no evidence that Republicans are willing to address voter fraud (especially with mail in ballots).

As Scott Adams warned this may be a historic mistake by Democrats in 2020.

Imagine how historians will judge Democrats for deciding that #HollowJoe was their best candidate. As crazy as it seems now, it will continue bloating in absurdity until it is one of the great American WTF stories of all time. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) August 2, 2020

Nevada Democrats moved yesterday to permit illegal ballot harvesting in their state.

Most Republicans also have no clue how damaging the efforts have been to stifle conservative content throughout social media. This willful ignorance could cost the country dearly in November.

The only way Democrats can win in 2020 is to create fake and fraudulent investigations and impeachments, shut down conservative speech, and then commit voter fraud. It’s the only way they win with their horrible candidate who rarely makes it out of his basement, let alone Delaware, to give a garbled speech.

The post Biden Gang Must Be Going for the Steal Because ‘Hollow Joe’ May Be Worst Democrat Candidate in History appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

