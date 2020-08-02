https://www.dailywire.com/news/black-man-erupts-at-blm-for-blocking-road-i-got-to-go-to-work-i-got-bills-i-got-kids-get-the-f-out-my-way

A black man erupted a group of Black Lives Matter activists, many of whom were white, for blocking a road in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, saying that they were obstructing his ability to go to work so he could provide for his family.

“Hey look, I understand the [inaudible], I appreciate it, but I got to go to work, I’m black,” the man said. “I got to go to work. I got bills. I got kids. Get the f*** out my way. I’m about to air this b***h out. I got to go to work.”

Human Events Managing Editor Ian Miles Cheong tweeted out a video of the incident, writing, “A black man got out of his car in Austin to scold Black Lives Matter protesters for blocking the roads and preventing him from going to work and feeding his kids.”

WATCH:

A black man got out of his car in Austin to scold Black Lives Matter protesters for blocking the roads and preventing him from going to work and feeding his kids. pic.twitter.com/8V4KewGkWL — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 2, 2020

The incident happened as leftists were out on the streets on Saturday night in Austin, which is widely considered to be the most liberal city in Texas.

At the start of the month, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced that it had obtained arrest warrants for six individuals that were wanted for riot-related crimes stemming from violent riots that occurred at the Texas State Capitol in the days immediately following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Those facing charges include:

Syed Imran Ali, 24, of Spring, Texas, was arrested on July 21 for misdemeanor riot for pushing into a restricted area on Capitol grounds during a protest and refusing to leave after repeated requests from law enforcement. Ali was arrested without incident during a traffic stop and booked into the Harris County Jail. In addition to the riot charge, Ali was previously arrested for criminal trespass stemming from the riots.

Cassidy Julia Nordstrom, 26, of Austin, Texas, was arrested on July 23 for two misdemeanor counts, one for riot and another for obstruction of a roadway for throwing water bottles at troopers and illegally blocking Interstate 35. Nordstrom was booked into the Travis County Jail.

Gabriel Brett Krug, 22, of Temple, Texas, was arrested on July 24 by the Temple Police Department for one count each of felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor riot for damaging DPS property on Capitol grounds and at the Governor’s Mansion during the protest. He was booked into the Bell County Jail.

Bryan Becerril, 17, of Pflugerville, Texas, was arrested on July 24 for one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief and participating in a riot in connection with vandalizing an unmarked DPS patrol vehicle at the Texas State Capitol. He was booked into the Travis County Jail.

Nickia Kasha Hunt, 25, of Austin, Texas, was arrested on July 25 for one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief and participating in a riot in connection with damaging DPS property at the Texas State Capitol and at the Governor’s Mansion. Hunt was booked into the Travis County Jail.

Jordan Chance Teal, 18, of Austin, turned himself in on July 29 after an arrest warrant was obtained for one felony count of assault on a public servant in connection with a riot during which a DPS Ttooper was injured. Teal was booked into the Travis County Jail.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

