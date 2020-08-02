https://www.theblaze.com/news/black-motorist-erupts-at-blm-protesters-blocking-highway-forces-them-to-move-get-the-f-k-out-my-way

A black motorist is going viral after erupting on Black Lives Matter protesters for blocking a highway in Austin, Texas.

Late Saturday night, far-left activists gathered on I-35 in the Texas capital city to protest. They refused to let cars pass, claiming, “this is our highway.”

Then an unidentified motorist got out of his truck and screamed at the protesters, telling them to let him through, so that he could go to work and provide for his family.

“Hey look, I understand the cause, I appreciate it — but I gotta go to work!” the man yelled. “I’m black — I gotta go to work! I got bills. I got kids. Get the f**k out my way!”

Video of the incident showed that the protesters obliged the man and allowed him to pass. However, they refused to let any other motorists through.

Blocking highways is a tactic frequently used by protesters.

From the Wall Street Journal:

Benjamin Jealous, former president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, said blocking highways is a tactic used by activists “who feel like they have no other way to get their community and the world to stop and take notice of what’s happened.” It sends the broader public a message that “we will be inconvenienced if we allow our local government to continue to tolerate the killing of innocent civilians,” said Jealous, a visiting professor at Princeton’s Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs. “There’s a recognition of the use of placing one’s body in peril,” said Townsand Price-Spratlen, a professor at Ohio State University who studies grass-roots organizing. The practice echoes earlier protests, including the 1965 civil-rights march on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., he said.

Unfortunately, demonstrations on highways — which almost always happen at night — sometimes have deadly consequences.

Just last month, a protester was struck and killed on a Seattle highway.

