The Crew Dragon SpaceX capsule splashed down off the coast of Florida on Sunday.

Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley returned to earth on Sunday after launching from the Kennedy Space Center at the end of May.

A boat with a Trump flag floated by the Crew Dragon and was told to leave the area.

“As SpaceX is working to recover Bob and Doug from the capsule, a private boat drives by waving a Trump flag. One of the NASA TV announcers suggests that maybe in the future they shouldn’t publicize their landing zones.” a reporter tweeted.

On May 30, American astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a Crew Dragon capsule. The last such launch came in July 2011 and became the final mission of NASA’s space shuttle program.

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence watched the NASA/SpaceX launch from the Kennedy Center.

Trump was beaming with pride!

“When you see a site like that, it’s incredible,” Trump said.

