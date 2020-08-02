https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/brilliant-kaepernick-stunt-by-navy-seals-leftist-extra-butthurt/

Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce used ‘Kaepernick stand-in’ for K-9 demonstration at fundraiser

You can only imagine the outrage from Leftists today on twitter.

This clip has additional footage in the final minute

In another video, after “Navy SEALs and Navy SEAL dogs take down Colin Kaepernick for not standing during National Anthem,” he moans something like, “Oh man, I will stand” #BecauseFlorida https://t.co/uZ3ervZguB pic.twitter.com/6vi1uCGIt5 — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) August 2, 2020