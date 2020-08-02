https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/northcarolina-georgia-battleground-redstates/2020/08/02/id/980180

Democrat Joe Biden is polling well in two southern states that have historically been red states, holding slim leads over President Donald Trump in North Carolina and Georgia in the latest CBS News Battleground Tracker poll.

Trump’s 2016 victory came after knocking down the Democrats’ proverbial “blue wall” in the rust belt states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, but Biden is looking to turn the tables with around 85%-86% of the Black vote in southern states.

North Carolina likely voters:

Biden 48%.

Trump 44%.

Georgia likely voters:

Biden 46%.

Trump 45%.

Former President Bill Clinton was the last Democrat to win Georgia in 1992, while former President Barack Obama is the only Democrat among the past 10 to have won North Carolina in 2008. Both change elections that flipped the White House from Republican to Democrat.

Both states gave Biden a sizable edge on dealing with the coronavirus: Georgia 5 percentage points and North Carolina 12 percentage points, whereas the benefit of the economy to Trump is uncharacteristically slim: Georgia 6 points, North Carolina 1 point.

CBS News’ polls were conducted by YouGov between July 28-31 among 1,131 registered voters in Georgia and 1,152 in North Carolina with margins of error for registered voters of plus or minus 3.4 points in Georgia and plus or minus 3.8 points in North Carolina.

