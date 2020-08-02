http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-0kHPsj0ybk/

New York 18th congressional district Republican candidate Chele Farley told Breitbart News Saturday that Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (R-NY) is flouting House Intelligence Committee rules for engaging in alleged misconduct against Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) at an intelligence meeting this week.

Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle released a bombshell report this week detailing how House GOP leaders are considering pursuing ethics charges against Maloney after the New York Democrat allegedly hurled insults and accused Nunes of lying during an Intelligence Committee meeting.

Farley, who hopes to replace Maloney during the 2020 congressional elections, said that this instance shows that the New York Democrat believes he is above the law.

“It is clearly a violation; he violated the committee rules. He thinks he’s above the rules. Actually, the thing that really shows this is just pure partisan, and this has just got to end,” she said.

Boyle noted that Maloney and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) engage in these partisan attacks against Nunes, and it distracts from more pressing, actual threats, such as countering the Chinese Communist Party.

Farley said that this instance serves as another reason why Republicans need to retake the House majority to refocus the Intelligence Committee towards addressing substantial threats.

“That’s why we need to flip the House,” she said. “And Adam Schiff should not be in charge of the Intel Committee anymore. It’s outrageous.”

Maloney represents one of the 30 congressional districts that President Donald Trump won during the 2016 presidential election, but House Democrats managed to flip during the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans only need to take a net 17 seats to regain the House majority.

“We need to flip 17 of them to get back the House, and this is a district that President Trump won. And it’s a district that President Trump is going to win again,” Farley said.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Eastern.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

