China has upgraded its systems of control in Xinjiang, where cities are now being placed on lockdown amid new outbreaks of the new coronavirus. In Urumqi city, Chinese officials are not only locking down residential communities but have even begun locking down individual houses.

Meanwhile, China is being accused of launching cyber espionage attacks against the Vatican, the Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong, and other organizations related to the Catholic Church. The attacks come just ahead of an expected September renewal of the 2018 China-Vatican provisional agreement.

And Google is being criticized for dropping an AI project that could have helped US troops, while keeping a similar program with a Chinese university that could benefit the Chinese military.

These stories and more in this episode of Crossroads.

