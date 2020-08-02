https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/christian-champion-joins-chorus-warning-nation-point-no-return/

Famed commentator Conrad Black wrote recently of President Trump’s Mount Rushmore speech on the July 4th weekend, and said those Republicans who now are opposing Trump, and thinking of aligning themselves with “the almost leaderless Democratic Party” will forever give up any political influence if they continue.

And libertarian conservative philosopher Thomas Sowell said that “point of no return” will be approaching for the entire nation should presumption Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden get elected.

“If the election goes to Biden,” he said, “there’s a good chance that the Democrats will then control the two branches of Congress and the White House. And considering the kinds of things that they’re proposing, that could well be the point of no return for this country.”

“What is frightening is how many people in responsible positions are caving into every demand that is made, repeating any kind of nonsense that you’re supposed to repeat,” Sowell said. “I do believe that we may well reach a point of no return. I hope that, of course, will never happen. But there is such a thing as a point of no return. The Roman empire overcame many problems in its long history but eventually it reached a point where it could no longer continue on, and much of that was from within, not just the barbarians attacking from outside.”

TRENDING: Dutch government suggests masks could increase COVID risk due to incorrect wear

Now James Dobson, the founder of the James Dobson Family Institute,and the host of Dr. James Dobson’s Family Talk radio program, is adding his warning.

Only he’s also pointing out those who can solve the problem.

In a monthly newsletter, that it is “an ominous time” for the 244-year-old republic.

Is America at the point of no return? 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Its future hangs in the balance. The choices we make on November 3rd will send this nation down one of two dramatically different paths. The wrong decision will be catastrophic. I agree with former Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich, who said recently that the next election will be ‘the most important since 1860. He also warned that if we appease or ignore the violence and anarchy occurring in the streets, it might be the end of civilization as we have known it. Those are sobering words coming from a man who has stood at the pinnacle of national power,” Dobson wrote.

He explained the United States are more divided now than at any other time since the Civil War, and that 1860 election of Abraham Lincoln.

“Lawlessness and anarchy stalk the cities as angry mobs riot, burn, loot, rob, and kill innocent bystanders. Cultural monuments are being destroyed. Scores of people have been shot. Our courageous police officers are being brutally attacked by the same people they have vowed to protect. A man and his son stopped to ask for directions, and he was gunned down on the spot. A one-year-old baby was shot in the stomach while he sat in his stroller. The child died at the hospital,” he said.

“What began as a justified and lawful protest in response to George Floyd’s senseless murder by a rogue police officer has morphed into violence for the sake of violence. Hatred flows in the streets, including vitriol directed at the president of the United States or anyone who dares to support him or his policies. Constitutional rights to freedom of speech and religious liberty are being trampled. There is also widespread belief that violence and anarchy are being organized and funded by powerful forces that are maneuvering America toward a socialist dictatorship. There is always a kingmaker behind such lawlessness. Most disturbing is open talk of another civil war. It is troubling to even utter those words. The last time Americans faced off against each other, 600,000 soldiers died. May God forbid it from happening again.”

He said the solution isn’t hard to find.

“There are multiple millions of passive Americans out there today, many of them Christians, who are clueless about what is happening to their homeland. They are losing something precious and irreplaceable. Do they not understand that their children and those who are yet to be born will live in tyranny if we fail them on our watch? Countless young men and women have laid down their lives on battlefields around the world to protect liberty and our way of life. Now, what they purchased for us with their blood is slipping away. Disengaged people won’t lift a finger to preserve this great land. They won’t take even a few minutes to go to their polling places to vote. There are also thousands of pastors who won’t allow voting registration tables in the lobbies of their churches. Don’t they know or care that America is on the ropes? Hordes of angry anarchists are salivating over the next election, hoping to push America over a cliff. If they succeed, as Newt Gingrich said, Western civilization will never recover,” he said.

“How I pray for the emergence of silent, intimidated Americans who will come out of their hiding places to let their voices be heard on Election Day 2020. There must be tens of thousands of ministers in our midst who, like the Black Robed Regiment of the Revolutionary War, will strip off their clerical garb and fight valiantly for religious liberty. If these men and women of faith and conviction don’t come to the rescue of their country, it is doomed.”

He urged Christians, who “have a record of not showing up on Election Day,” to do appear.

“As many as 75 percent of them sit on their hands, apparently assuming that their votes don’t matter. They are wrong. Voting ALWAYS matters. George W. Bush won the presidency in 2000 by 537 votes in a nation of 130 million registered voters. Many down-ballot contests have been won or lost by a single vote,” he said.

“I won’t try to tell you who to vote for because you can figure it out for yourselves. But I will suggest how you might evaluate the situation we face,” he said.

He listed seven issues on which Americans will choose a direction in November:

The Next Generation, who are “being force-fed a radical curriculum that is godless, anti-American, and sexually perverse.”

Life, because the nation already “has the blood of innocents on its hands. Since 1973, more than 60 million babies have been murdered through abortion…”

Marriage, which he called “God’s original building block for society.”

Religious Liberties, which are under “vicious attack today.”

Capitalism v. Socialism, because the wrong direction would involve “abandoning the beloved system of government that was designed to be of the people, by the people, and for the people.”

The judiciary, where judges more and more are simply making law, imposing abortion on demand, same-sex marriage and more.

And Israel, about which Scripture says those “who bless Israel will be blessed.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

