https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/citizen-open-thread-monday/

I keep noticing this new “suggestion” popping up all over the place:

“How will the media will handle Election Night coverage, given that THE RESULT MAY NOT BE KNOWN FOR WEEKS”.

You can file it with “Trump will refuse to leave office if he loses”. But clouding the outcome on the night of November 3rd, buys the democrats needed time to beat the election results in other ways, especially in the courts and extra especially with “found” boxes of ballots.

I can hear them now, “we will count ballots all the way to 2024 if that is what it takes!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

