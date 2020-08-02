https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/clyburn-trump-doesnt-plan-to-leave-the-white-house/

This is the new desperate get out the vote tactic for Democrats.

Clyburn told CNN’s “State of the Union” that he does not think Trump ever planned to “peacefully transfer power.”

“I don’t think he plans to leave the White House. He doesn’t plan to have fair and unfettered elections. I believe that he plans to install himself in some kind of emergency way to continue to hold onto office.”

