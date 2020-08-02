https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/510199-clyburn-trump-doesnt-plan-to-leave-the-white-house

House Majority Whip James Cyburn (D-S.C.) said Sunday that he doesn’t think President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump nomination to be held in private: report Graham defends Trump on TikTok, backs Microsoft purchase Federal appeals court rejects Stormy Daniels libel case against Trump MORE plans to peacefully leave the White House and instead wants to attempt to use emergency powers to extend his term.

Clyburn told CNN’s “State of the Union” that he does not think Trump ever planned to “peacefully transfer power.”

“I don’t think he plans to leave the White House,” he said. “He doesn’t plan to have fair and unfettered elections. I believe that he plans to install himself in some kind of emergency way to continue to hold onto office.”

“And that is why the American people had better wake up,” he added.

“I don’t think he plans to leave the White House. He doesn’t plan to have fair and unfettered elections. I believe that he plans to install himself in some kind of emergency way to continue to hold onto office,” Democratic Rep. James Clyburn says about Pres. Trump. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/QUo8jux5kx — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 2, 2020

Clyburn warned that history shows democracy falls apart without a “fair, unfettered election.” The South Carolina Democrat alleged that the president proposed last week to delay the election because he’s “trying to put a cloud over this election.”

“This is not a perfect democracy, but it’s better than any other that exists,” he told CNN. “And I really feel that the fundamentals are being frayed. And if we are not careful, this country, it will be lost for our next generation, our children and our grandchildren.”

Clyburn stood by his previous comments that he feels “very strongly” that Trump is former Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinRussia planning mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign for October CNN chyron says ‘nah’ to Trump claim about Russia Trump’s revenge — pulling troops from Germany — will be costly MORE is Adolf Hitler.

The president in a tweet last week suggested postponing the 2020 presidential election in a tweet last week while raising concerns about the risks of fraud involved with mail-in voting.

Interest in mail-in voting has increased due to the coronavnirus pandemic. There is no evidence indicating voter fraud increases with absentee or mail-in ballots.

