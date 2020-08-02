http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wvhITJpA628/

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) compared President Donald Trump to the former Italian National Fascist Party and Prime Minister Benito Mussolini.

Guest host Dana Bash said, “You said that you don’t think President Trump would be willing to give up his office and that, quote, ‘He thinks that the American people will be duped by him like the people of Germany were duped by Adolf Hitler. Do you think Donald Trump is comparable to Adolf Hitler?”

Clyburn said, “What I said started about two-and-a-half, maybe three years ago after one of his state of the unions. That I feel very strongly that this man has taken on as tactics. I feel very strongly that he is Mussolini. Putin is Hitler. I said that back then, and I believe that. I believe very strongly this guy never had an idea about being want to peacefully transfer power. I don’t think he plans to leave the White House. He doesn’t plan to have a fair election. I believe that he plans to install himself in some kind of emergency way to continue hold on to office. That is why the American people had better wake up. I know a little bit about history, and I know how countries find their demise. It is when we trail to let democracy and the fundamentals of which is a fair and unfettered election and why he is trying to put a cloud over this election and floating the idea of postponing the elections.”

He added, “I really feel that the fundamentals of being frayed if are not careful, this country will be lost for our next generation of our children and our grandchildren.”

