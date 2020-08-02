https://trendingpolitics.com/bill-clinton-denies-frolicking-with-2-young-girls-on-epstein-s-island/

Former President Bill Clinton is vehemently denying the bombshell allegation that he was seen by an eyewitness frolicking with “2 young girls” on billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s private island.

Mr. Clinton who was said to have been a guest at Little St. James Island in the Caribbean according to unsealed court documents issued his denial through a spokesperson in a statement to Newsweek magazine.

sponsor



Download the FREE TrendingPolitics Mobile App so you never miss a Trump story

According to Clinton’s spox, Slick Willie has “never been to Little St. James Island” and had “not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade,” he said. “Well before his terrible crimes came to light.”

The damning new details are a part of a defamation case against Epstein madame and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell brought by Virginia Roberts Guiffre who is one of Epstein’s most high profile accusers.

The same man who once wagged his finger directly into the faces of Americans and lied that he “did not have sexual relations with that woman” has been dogged by his dealings with Epstein which he has been unable to put to bed.

Via Newsweek, “Bill Clinton Denies Giuffre Allegation He Went to Epstein’s Island With 2 Young Girls: ‘Never Been'”:

Virginia Guiffre, a woman who publicly accused convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein of sex trafficking, said former President Bill Clinton visited his private island. Clinton says he was never there. In a statement on Friday, Angel Ureña, a spokesperson for Clinton, told Newsweek that the former president has “never been to Little St. James Island.” “He’d not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade,” he said. “Well before his terrible crimes came to light.” Ureña referred Newsweek to a statement Clinton released in July 2019, where he issued the same denial. “He’s not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade, and has never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida,” the statement read. The recent unsealing of court documents put attention back on Clinton’s connection to Epstein on Friday. During a conversation with lawyer Jack Scarola, Guiffre said she was on the island with Epstein and Clinton. “Ghislane, Emmy [another girl who was allegedly a regular at Epstein’s house], and there was 2 young girls that I could identify. I never really knew them well anyways. It was just 2 girls from New York,” Guiffre said.

According to the documents, Guiffre also said that orgies were held on the island and that Epstein once remarked that Clinton owed him a favor.

***Get your Patriotic face masks with FREE SHIPPING today***

Epstein was found mysteriously dead last summer in his jail cell in a highly secured federal prison in Manhattan; a death ruled to be a suicide but the amazing confluence of convenient failures including security cameras that just happened to malfunction at the crucial time has led to much skepticism.

The former president took nearly two dozen trips on Epstein’s private Boeing 727 airborne sex den dubbed “the Lolita Express” in addition to the trip to the steamy exotic local that locals referred to as “pedo island” and “orgy island” where powerful political, business, academic, and media figures were allegedly filmed in compromising acts with minors.

Epstein’s “suicide” benefitted a lot of rich and powerful people including Clinton but now that Ghislaine Maxwell is in custody and the steady drip, drip, drip of damning details continuing to emerge old Bubba may not be off the hook yet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

