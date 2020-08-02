https://www.theepochtimes.com/dhs-removes-official-in-charge-of-intelligence-collection-on-journalists-reports_3446806.html

The Department of Homeland Security removed the official in charge on an office which created intelligence reports on journalists who covered the protests and riots in Portland, according to Politico, The Washington Examiner, and The Washington Post.

The DHS did not return a request to confirm the news. All the media reports cited anonymous sources. As of early Sunday morning, the department’s web page still listed Brian Murphy as holding his former role as the acting head of the Office of Intelligence and Analysis.

A day prior to Murphy’s removal, Acting Secretary Chad Wolf ordered the Office of Intelligence to stop compiling reports on journalists.

“In no way does the Acting Secretary condone this practice and he has immediately ordered an inquiry into the matter,” DHS Spokesman Alexei Woltornist said in a statement at the time.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that Murhpy’s office created open source intelligence reports on two reporters.

The Office of Intelligence is facing scrutiny from Senate Democrats, who wrote to Murphy on July 31 requesting details about intelligence monitoring of the protests and riots in Portland.

The senators wrote that they have “grown increasingly concerned” over the department’s intelligence operations and asked Murphy to confirm the accuracy of a July 9 document related to “Portland Surge Operations” that says personnel may collect intelligence from “incarcerated, detained, or arrested persons so long as the collection is conducted overtly.”

The senators also asked Murphy whether DHS intelligence personnel have indirectly taken part in gathering intelligence on protesters. The senators asked Murphy to explain how the department’s intelligence operations are “able to differentiate between peaceful protesters exercising their First Amendment rights and those individuals who have planned or conducted acts of violence.”

After more than two months of nightly riots, the violence in Portland has subsided over the past few days. A daily DHS update on Portland released on Aug. 1 said the protests “remained generally peaceful with only minor incidents of malicious activity.” The reduction in violence followed an agreement between local law enforcement and the DHS to cooperate.

Portland has witnessed more than two months of nightly violence, including assaults on law enforcement, arson, vandalism, and looting. The protests are generally peaceful during the daytime and turn violent around midnight when the composition of the crowd appears to shift. Rioters show up armed with bats, bombs, lasers and rocks, among other weapons.

The rioters have recently focused their attacks on the federal courthouse in Portland. Federal authorities erected a fence around the property to deescalate the violence and protect its property. Federal agents have arrested dozens of rioters since the unrest began.

Reuters contributed to the report.

