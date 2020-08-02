https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/u-s-attorney-general-reveal-another-obama-biden-scandal/

Attorney General William Barr may have revealed yet another Obama-Biden administration scandal during his appearance Tuesday before the House Judiciary Committee.

The Obama administration was replete with scandal, from Benghazi to Ukraine to the unfounded claims of collusion with Russia.

Now, Barr says he has commissioned a U.S. attorney to examine the high number of “unmasking” requests during the Michael Flynn investigation, reported Margot Cleveland of The Federalist.

Barr, responding to a question from Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said U.S. Attorney John Bash is leading the investigation.

The attorney general noted the requests under investigation “do not readily appear to have been in the line of normal business.” He said that suggests “the possibility of another brewing Obama-Biden scandal – separate and apart from SpyGate.”

She noted Barr appeared to confirm Jordan’s concern that several individuals in the Treasury Department sought to unmask Flynn, who was Trump’s national security adviser for a time.

Cleveland wrote: “‘For what possible reason could the Treasury Department need to unmask Flynn?’ Jordan left unsaid. Likewise, the extensive unmasking by Obama United Nations Ambassador Samantha Powers, or those working for her, suggests the Obama administration cared little for the civil liberties of those whose conversations were innocently caught in the surveillance of foreign targets.”

Unmasking, under appropriate circumstances, is “not inherently improper,” she explained, as government officials may need to know the identity of a U.S. citizen speaking with a foreign target.

“But Barr’s comments indicate there were many situations where there did not appear to be a legitimate purpose for the unmasking, and that this problem pre-dated Trump’s election, leaving one to wonder if unmasking served as another mechanism for spying on the Trump campaign,” she said.

And the fact Barr assigned the task to Bash suggests “the problem is big enough to require the involvement of another U.S. attorney’s office.”

Already known is that 39 Obama officials took part in unmasking at the end of 2016 and early 2017.

Among them were former CIA director John Brennan, former DNI James Clapper, former White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Barr said that seems to be a high number, and “the other question you have to ask is why was this after the election.”

