A disgusting and unsanitary makeshift rib joint was erected in downtown Portland.

Unsanitary practices and cooking environments are being allowed by local officials while clean restaurants are closed down due to ‘Coronavirus concerns.’

The video of the ‘BLM rib joint’ shows buckets full of cooking utensils in dirty liquids and dirty cutting boards.

But restaurant owners who abide by strict controls are going out of business after being shut down by Democrat tyrants.

Absolutely DISGUSTING and UNSANITARY practices and cooking environments being allowed here by local officials at the new BLM ribs in downtown Portland YET actual, CLEAN restaurants across the USA have to shut down because of the so called epidemic? pic.twitter.com/O0FKMM5BrL — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 2, 2020

