Minneapolis Police informed residents of the city’s embattled 3rd Precinct to prepare for the giving up of their personal belongings to potential robbers, and advised them to do as criminals say for their own safety.

According to a July 28 email provided to Alpha News MN that was also forwarded to The Daily Wire, the Minneapolis Police Department offered “prevention tips” to residents hoping to avoid being a victim of the skyrocketing cases of robbery and carjacking that have plagued the city since George Floyd’s death in May.

“Robberies and Carjacking’s [sic] have increased in our Precinct,” the email begins. “Cell phones, purses, and vehicles are being targeted. Some victims have been maced, dragged, assaulted, and some threatened with a gun. Most of these crimes have occurred north of 42nd St. E. 100 Robberies and 20 Carjackings have been reported to 3rd Precinct Police in July alone. Downtown and Southwest Minneapolis have seen an increase as well. We want those who live and work here to be safe!”

The email goes on to list several tips that citizens can supposedly use to protect themselves, which includes letting criminals have what they want:

Do not walk alone

Be hyper-aware of your surroundings at all times – pay attention!

Carry only items you need, and carry less cash

Be prepared to give up your cell phone and purse/wallet

Have keys already in your hand as you approach your car

Despite all our efforts, robberies may still occur! Do not argue or fight with the criminal. Do as they say. Your safety is most important!

Be a good witness. When you call 911, be prepared to answer many questions. How many suspects? Age, height, complexion, hair and eye color? Scars or tattoos? Weapon – what did it look like? What direction did they leave in? Vehicle description?

The email also lists suggestions for avoiding a carjacking, such as “never leave anything of value in your car,” and “never leave your car running unattended,” since many whose cars have been stolen were dropping off food or other deliveries.

The email comes weeks after the liberal Minneapolis City Council took steps to defund the city’s police department in exchange for a “transformative new model for cultivating safety.” Derek Chauvin, who knelt on George Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes until he died, was an officer with the 3rd Police Precinct, which served as the epicenter of violent protests that broke out in the wake of Floyd’s death.

On May 28, Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey evacuated the 3rd Police Precinct after rioters torched it and destroyed other businesses before the National Guard arrived.

President Donald Trump blamed the chaos in Minneapolis at the time on “a total lack of leadership,” and accused the rioters of being thugs who “are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd[.]” Twitter censored the tweet for allegedly violating “the Twitter rules about glorifying violence.”

