https://www.westernjournal.com/doctors-discovery-ended-pandemic-started-china-reportedly-left-world-dark/
According to the Chinese Communist Party’s account of the coronavirus pandemic, the communist nation did everything in its power to stop the viral outbreak and warn other nations of the danger. Of course, reality paints a much different picture. Now, a doctor has come forward with even more proof that China ignored experts fighting against…
The post Doctor’s Discovery Could Have Ended the Pandemic Before It Started, But China Reportedly Left World in the Dark appeared first on The Western Journal.