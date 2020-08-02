https://www.dailywire.com/news/dunkin-donuts-employee-arrested-after-police-find-spit-in-coffee

A Dunkin Donuts employee in Chicago was arrested late last week after a police officer found spit in his coffee.

“Illinois State Police (ISP) District Chicago Troopers arrested and charged Vincent J. Sessler, a 25 year old male of Chicago, IL, for Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Conduct, and Battery to a Peace Officer,” the Illinois State Police said in a statement.

Late on Thursday night, an ISP District Chicago Trooper purchased a large black cup of coffee from the Dunkin Donuts store in Chicago and, due to how hot the coffee was, took the lid off to help it cool more quickly. When the officer removed the lid, they found a “large, thick piece of mucus which was later confirmed to be saliva, floating inside it.”

“ISP District Chicago Troopers immediately initiated an investigation that culminated in the arrest of Vincent J. Sessler, an employee of Dunkin’ at the aforementioned location,” the department said. “On July 31, 2020, at approximately 12:49 p.m., Sessler was taken into custody without incident by ISP District Chicago Troopers.”

“This is outrageous and disgusting. The men and women of the Illinois State Police put their heart and soul into protecting the lives and rights of all people in this state every day,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said. “They deserve better than this insulting and dangerous treatment. For their safety, ISP officers and employees will be prohibited from patronizing this location.”

