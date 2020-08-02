https://www.theblaze.com/news/spit-cops-drink-dunkin-donuts-coffee

A Dunkin’ Donuts employee was arrested on Friday after an Illinois State Trooper discovered a “thick piece of mucus” in his drink.

An Illinois State Police District Chicago Trooper purchased a large black coffee from the Dunkin’ Donuts location at 6738 West Archer Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday. The coffee was “extremely hot,” so the officer removed the lid to let it cool down.

Once the lid was off, the cop discovered what he described as “a large, thick piece of mucus” floating in his coffee. According to the press release from the Illinois State Police, the bodily fluid was “later confirmed to be saliva.”

Vincent J. Sessler, the Dunkin’ Donuts employee suspected of spitting in the cop’s coffee, was arrested without incident by ISP District Chicago Troopers around 1 p.m. on Friday. The 25-year-old has been charged with disorderly conduct, reckless conduct, and battery to a peace officer for spitting in the police officer’s drink. As of Saturday, Sessler was still in custody at the Chicago Police Department 8th District, according to WBBM-TV.

Sessler has since been fired from Dunkin’ Donuts.

“This is outrageous and disgusting. The men and women of the Illinois State Police put their heart and soul into protecting the lives and rights of all people in this state every day,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a statement. “They deserve better than this insulting and dangerous treatment. For their safety, ISP officers and employees will be prohibited from patronizing this location.”

“The type of behavior reported to us is inconsistent with the brand’s values,” a Dunkin’ Donuts spokesperson said. “Dunkin’ has a deep appreciation for police officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe, and the franchise owner has reached out directly to the officer to apologize for the experience.”

Last month, a Starbucks worker in New Jersey was arrested after spitting in the beverages of police officers. Kevin A. Trejo, 21, was exposed after he was “arrogant enough to be bragging about” spitting in the drinks of police officers. He was charged with subjecting a law enforcement officer to bodily fluid, purposely tampering with a law enforcement officer’s drink, and creating a hazardous environment.

Also in July, a Five Guys restaurant in Alabama refused to serve police officers. Several employees at a Five Guys restaurant refused to take the orders of three officers of the Daphne Police Department. The burger joint has since fired or suspended the employees who refused to serve the cops.

