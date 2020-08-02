https://www.ntd.com/extremely-malnourished-teen-escapes-from-room-he-was-locked-for-months-police_491725.html

Two women were arrested after a 14-year-old child escaped from their home and went to a neighbor for help, officials said.

Kari Barber, 30, and Cassidy Dunn, 39, both of Shreveport, Louisiana, were arrested and charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile as well as false imprisonment.

The Shreveport Police Department, in a news release (pdf), said patrol officers responded to reports of a child welfare concern.

Arriving officers said a citizen told them that a juvenile neighbor came to her home “in search of food,” according to the news release. The neighbor was also concerned about the juvenile’s appearance and called the police.

The juvenile was then taken to a nearby hospital by fire officials for treatment.

During a state Youth Services Bureau investigation, officials learned that the child was “locked in his room since March,” adding that doctors discovered he was “extremely malnourished,” according to the release.

Barber and Dunn were ultimately arrested on the charges following an investigation and questioning. Officers also searched the home after obtaining a warrant.

Officials have not disclosed Barber and Dunn’s relationship to the teen victim. His current condition is also not known.

It’s not clear if the two have attorneys.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

