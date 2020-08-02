https://noqreport.com/2020/08/02/mainstream-media-silent-after-cdc-director-admitted-covid-19-death-count-inflation/

The deafening silence by mainstream media is the sound of a populace left in the dark about COVID-19. “Conspiracy theories” about inflated death counts have been proven time and again, but mum’s still the word as far as CNN, MSNBC, NY Times, Washington Post, and even Fox News is concerned.

In what should have been a blockbuster story, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Robert Redfield acknowledged more than the likelihood that coronavirus death counts are being exaggerated by hospitals for higher compensation. He even declared this has been happening for a while, citing the AIDS crisis when hospitals would count pretty much any death by someone HIV positive as an AIDS death because they would receive more money from the government. According to The Blaze:

During a hearing by the House Oversight and Reform Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on Friday, Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-Mo.) asked whether hospitals have “perverse incentive” to inflate COVID-19 fatality numbers.

Shockingly, Redfield admitted that they do.

“I think you’re correct in that we’ve seen this in other disease processes, too,” Redfield said.

“Really, in the HIV epidemic, somebody may have a heart attack but also have HIV — the hospital would prefer the [classification] for HIV because there’s greater reimbursement,” he explained. “So, I do think there’s some reality to that.”

“When it comes to death reporting, though, ultimately, it’s how the physician defines it in the death certificate, and … we review all of those death certificates. So I think, probably it is less operable in the cause of death, although I won’t say there are not some cases,” he continued. “I do think though [that] when it comes to hospital reimbursement issues or individuals that get discharged, there could be some play in that for sure.”

Debate has raged over whether coronavirus deaths are being counted accurately, and various studies have found conflicting conclusions.

Even Fox News buried the story, opting for a different and arguably less relevant lede for their story on Redfield’s testimony. They focused on his statements regarding suicides. While this is important as well, it does not reach the status of “bombshell” that the faked death count revelation does.

The fear over the coronavirus is as manufactured and inflated as the death rates. One would think the CDC Director admitting foul play in the numbers would be a front page story. Instead, most in the media intentionally yawned.

