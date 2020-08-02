https://www.dailywire.com/news/far-left-activists-go-into-oregon-suburbs-to-go-after-police-precinct-it-doesnt-end-well-for-them

Far-left activists entered a Portland suburb on Saturday where they traveled to a local police precinct before being forcibly chased out of the area by law enforcement officials.

“Portland Police have directed people to stay off the property at the Penumbra Kelly Building property. Anyone who enters the property may be subject to force or arrest,” Portland Police tweeted. “People in this unlawful assembly have thrown glass bottles at Portland Police and directed lasers at them. Anyone who does not disperse may be subject to force or arrest.”

People in this unlawful assembly have thrown glass bottles at Portland Police and directed lasers at them. Anyone who does not disperse may be subject to force or arrest. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 2, 2020

Approximately 200 leftist activists showed up at the facility, which is part of the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

“Antifa gathered in a residential area of Portland to attack a Portland Police building,” journalist Andy Ngo tweeted. “They’ve been pushed far back.”

Antifa gathered in a residential area of Portland to attack a Portland Police building. They’ve been pushed far back. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/pAGGJavzD4 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 2, 2020

Ngo added, “Antifa are trashing a southeast Portland residential neighborhood in an effort to slow down Portland Police who are moving them away from the facility they were attacking with glass bottles.”

Antifa are trashing a southeast Portland residential neighborhood in an effort to slow down Portland Police who are moving them away from the facility they were attacking with glass bottles. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/wnhduflKJK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 2, 2020

The Portland Police Department released a lengthy statement about the night’s developments and said that people who identified themselves as “press” were throwing objects at police officers.

The department said:

…a group of about two hundred marched from Laurelhurst Park, blocking traffic lanes, to the Penumbra Kelly Building, 4735 East Burnside Street. The group stood blocking East Burnside Street, shined bright lights at Portland Police officers standing outside the building, directed lasers at the officers and eventually began throwing glass bottles at them. Vehicles blocked East Burnside Street from Northeast 47th Avenue to Northeast 50th Avenue. A person in the crowd threw a glass jar or bottle filled with paint, which struck a Portland Police officer in the head. The officer was not injured. Portland Police provided public address announcements directing people to remain off of the property of the Penumbra Kelly Building and to move away to the west. As people continued to throw glass bottles and other objects Portland Police declared that the assembly blocking East Burnside was unlawful and directed people to disperse. Portland Police dispersed the crowd, directing it west. People continued to throw glass and plastic bottles at police. People with “press” written on their outer garments repeatedly threw objects at officers. Portland Police continued moving the crowd to the west and south. Near East Burnside and Southeast 44th Avenue a person moved a car slowly in front of police, interfering with their attempts to safely move people out of the road. To remove the hazard the car presented, Portland Police deflated its tires and passed it by. Upon reaching Southeast 41st Avenue and Southeast Pine Street, Portland Police disengaged and returned to the Penumbra Kelly Building. Portland Police took people into custody during this dispersal. Max Van Briesen, 31, of Portland, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Police Officer, and Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree. Freedom Moreno, 34, of Portland, was charged with Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resist Arrest, and Harassment. A large portion of the crowd marched blocking city streets and circled back toward the Penumbra Kelly Building. Portland Police met the crowd near Southeast 50th near East Burnside and directed it south all the way to Southeast Belmont Street. Again people with “press” written on their outer garments were among those throwing objects at police. Portland Police disengaged from the crowd near Southeast Belmont Street and Southeast 48th Avenue. The crowd did not return to the Penumbra Kelly Building. There was no use of CS gas.

