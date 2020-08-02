https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/federal-government-yale-holding-clinical-trials-best-persuade-americans-take-fauci-gates-covid-19-vaccines/

The Federal Government and Yale are currently holding clinical trials on how best to persuade Americans into taking the Fauci-Gates COVID-19 vaccines.

The study is published at the government website on clinical trials.

The options they are studying include shame and anger techniques:

Other: Control message

Other: Baseline message

Other: Personal freedom message

Other: Economic freedom message

Other: Self-interest message

Other: Community interest message

Other: Economic benefit message

Other: Guilt message

Other: Embarrassment message

Other: Anger message

Other: Trust in science message

Other: Not bravery message

That’s sick and creepy.

The webpage described the testing as follows.

Brief Summary: This study tests different messages about vaccinating against COVID-19 once the vaccine becomes available. Participants are randomized to 1 of 12 arms, with one control arm and one baseline arm. We will compare the reported willingness to get a COVID-19 vaccine at 3 and 6 months of it becoming available between the 10 intervention arms to the 2 control arms. Study participants are recruited online by Lucid, which matches census based sampling in online recruitment.

The government website even describes how to guilt someone into taking the vaccine.

1/15 of the sample will be assigned to this message. The message is about the danger that COVID-19 presents to the health of one’s family and community. The best way to protect them is by getting vaccinated and society must work together to get enough people vaccinated. Then it asks the participant to imagine the guilt they will feel if they don’t get vaccinated and spread the disease.

And here is how they convince someone on the “trust in science” subgroup.

1/15 of the sample will be assigned to this message about how getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the most effective way of protecting one’s community. Vaccination is backed by science. If one doesn’t get vaccinated that means that one doesn’t understand how infections are spread or who ignores science.

This is clinical trial is happening right now.

Remember: Bill Gates says you may need multiple doses of the vaccine.

