https://dailycaller.com/2020/08/02/full-witness-list-congressional-hearing-antifa-violence/

A subcommittee in the Senate is holding a congressional hearing on the violence caused by Antifa and will hear from a number of witnesses whose names have first been obtained by the Daily Caller.

The Senate Subcommittee on the Constitution, which is chaired by Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, will hold the hearing Tuesday titled “The Right of the People Peaceably to Assemble: Protecting Speech by Stopping Anarchist Violence.” The hearing will reportedly detail Antifa’s role in riots and more.

Here Are The Witnesses For The Hearing:

Acting Deputy DHS Secretary Ken Cuccinelli

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas and co-head of the Department of Justice Task Force on Violent Anti-Government Extremists Erin Nealy Cox

Journalist Andy Ngo

Director and Senior Analyst for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism at the Center for Security Policy Kyle Shideler

George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley

Brennan Center Fellow Michael German

President and CEO of the Urban League of Portland Nkenge Harmon Johnson

This comes as riots continue across the country with a number of statues destroyed and defaced by rioters. Federal buildings and police offices have also been vandalized. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS: Portland’s Latest ‘Unlawful Assembly’ Fizzles Out After Officers Pinch Crowd From Multiple Sides)

Many lawmakers have been calling out the violence caused by Antifa, while others like Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler have called it “a myth.”