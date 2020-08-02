https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/great-expectations-3-4-parents-already-know-kids-will-grow/

(STUDY FINDS) — NEW YORK — While it was never exactly synonymous with wild success and luxury, a traditional office job has long been looked upon as a respectable, if not slightly mundane, way to making a living. Now, though, it seems the majority of Americans would hate to see that future for their kids. A recent survey of 2,000 U.S. parents reveals that 59% don’t want their children to experience the usual 9-5 office career.

Commissioned by Osmo, the survey asked respondents how they envision their children’s careers playing out. Incredibly, 75% of respondents say they already know what their child will be when they grow up!

Clearly office jobs are off of many parents’ wishlists. So, what fields and careers do modern American parents see their children working in? The top answer among participants is a STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) career (35%). After that are careers in the healthcare and wellness industry (32%), and the food industry (28%).

