https://www.dailywire.com/news/historic-nasa-manned-spacex-capsule-returns-to-earth-lands-in-gulf-of-mexico

Dragon Capsule, the first NASA-manned privately built ship to launch into space, splashed down into the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday afternoon, bringing astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley back home after about 2 months at the International Space Station (ISS).

The capsule landed in the ocean just before 3pm EST, and was met with applause from the mission control team, which had been live-streaming the command center and final minutes of the capsule’s descent back to Earth.

Although the audio from the Dragon Capsule was choppy, Doug Hurley could be heard saying “all good” shortly after splashdown. Fast boats quickly commenced the final portion of the mission, which involved hoisting the capsule onto a recovery ship, from which the astronauts will emerge.

NASA posted a video of the splash landing on Twitter, which shows the capsule landing in the Gulf of Mexico at an expected 15-16 miles per hour. Someone could be heard saying, “Thanks for flying SpaceX.”

“Thanks for flying @SpaceX.” 📍 Current Location: Planet Earth A 2:48pm ET, @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug splashed down, marking the first splashdown of an American crew spacecraft in 45 years. #LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/zO3KlNwxU3 — NASA (@NASA) August 2, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

