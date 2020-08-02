http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/FO7XRiuBwrw/is-leftism-an-actual-clinical-psychosis.php

Watching the literally insane behavior on display in places like Portland and Seattle has prompted a lot of observers to suggest that many of the Antifa mobs suffer from mental illness. This is a thesis we talked about here back in April in “Does Liberalism Cause Mental Illness?“, in which I passed along some of the survey data Zach Goldberg at Georgia State had turned up and analyzed. One of the stark findings of that analysis was that the problem predominated among white liberals. Here’s the chart from that post:

Zach is back this week, with more nifty findings based on some recent surveys. Start with this one:

Maybe we can sneak some anti-depressant medication into the coming COVID-19 vaccines and hydroxychloroquine doses.

Finally, one more from Zach, and this result—that liberals are girly-men and conservatives aren’t—will surprise exactly no one:

While we’re looking at fun charts and graphs comparing left and right, The Economist has done some digging and charting of the recent Cato Institute poll on self-censorship that we noted recently here. This first chart displays how things have been trending since 2017:

And one aspect of this chart is especially interesting—Latinos are more hesitant to state their opinions than whites. I wonder why that might be?

