https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/dunkin-donuts-workers-arrested-for-putting-snot-in-cops-coffee/

A Dunkin Donuts worker faces a number of charges after he allegedly spit snot into a police officer’s coffee cup.

Illinois State Police say the trooper purchased a large cup of black coffee from the Dunkin’ Donuts shop at 6738 West Archer Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night.

CLICK HERE TO READ TODD’S BEST-SELLING BOOK ON HOW TO STOP THE SOCIALISTS FROM TAKING OVER AMERICA.

Because the coffee was “extremely hot,” he removed the lid to cool it down when he observed “a large, thick piece of mucus, which was later confirmed to be saliva, floating inside it,” the state police said in a statement.

“This is outrageous and disgusting. The men and women of the Illinois State Police put their heart and soul into protecting the lives and rights of all people in this state every day,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a statement. “They deserve better than this insulting and dangerous treatment. For their safety, ISP officers and employees will be prohibited from patronizing this location.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: Social media is cracking down on Conservative content. Many of you have complained that you never see our content in your news feeds. There’s only one way to fight back — and that’s by subscribing to my FREE weekly newsletter. Click here.

Vincent J. Sessler, 25, is charged with disorderly conduct, reckless conduct, and battery to a peace officer. He was also fired from his job.

“The type of behavior reported to us is inconsistent with the brand’s values. The franchise owner who independently owns and operates this restaurant informs us that he took immediate action to investigate the matter and terminated the individual responsible for this reprehensible behavior,” Dunkin’ Donuts said in a statement to WMAQ-TV. “Dunkin’ has a deep appreciation for police officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe, and the franchise owner has reached out directly to the officer to apologize for the experience.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

