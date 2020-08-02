https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kosovo-avdullah-hoti-covid-19/2020/08/02/id/980199

Kosovo’s Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on his official Facebook page on Sunday.

Hoti said in the post that he has “no signs, except a very easy cough,” adding that he will be “in isolation for the next two weeks [and] will fulfill my obligations from home.”

Hoti became prime minster in June and his government has faced criticism for the way in which it has dealt with the coronavirus crisis, Politico reported.

Although Kosovo has a population of only 1.8 million, it has recorded about 8,800 coronavirus cases and 249 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

