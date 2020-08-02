https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/llama-antibodies-used-create-nanobodies-neutralize-coronavirus/

(STUDY FINDS) — OXFORD, England – Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, scientists say the illness may come from animals like bats. Now, animals may help doctors stop the virus. Researchers from England say llama antibodies are helping to create a new treatment to fight severe cases of COVID-19.

A team from the Rosalind Franklin Institute, Oxford University, Diamond Light Source, and Public Health England have found a way to create “nanobodies” that can neutralize SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19.

“This research is a great example of teamwork in science, as we have created, analyzed and tested the nanobodies in 12 weeks,” says Ray Owens of Oxford University in a media release. “This has seen the team carry out experiments in just a few days, that would typically take months to complete. We are hopeful that we can push this breakthrough on into pre-clinical trials.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

