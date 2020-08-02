https://www.theblaze.com/news/minneapolis-plagued-by-violent-crime-wants-victims-to-cooperate-with-criminals-surrender-property

As violent crime surges in Minneapolis, the city is now telling residents they are essentially on their own.

The Minneapolis City Government has circulated a letter informing residents what to do if they are targeted by carjackers or robbers. The letter, addressed to residents living in the city’s 3rd precinct, was written July 28.

“Robberies and Carjacking’s have increased in our precinct. Cell phones, purses, and vehicles are being targeted. Some victims have been maced, dragged, assaulted, and threatened with a gun,” the letter states.

“100 Robberies and 20 Carjackings have been reported to the 3rd Precinct Police in July alone,” the letter adds.

However, instead of committing to increase police activity in areas plagued by violent crime, the letter goes on to suggest that residents protect themselves — and if they are targeted by violent criminals, to surrender their property.

Under a section titled, “Robbery Prevention Tips,” the letter tells residents, “Be prepared to give up your cell phone and purse/wallet.”

The letter goes on to instruct residents to — if confronted by a violent robber — “do as they say.”

Violent crime has been especially prevalent in Minneapolis’ 3rd precinct following the death of George Floyd, which sparked violent protests in Minneapolis.

In fact, just days after Floyd’s tragic death, violent protesters breached the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd precinct building, igniting a fire inside the police station.

Unfortunately for city residents, the Democrat-controlled Minneapolis City Council has voted to defund the city’s police department, and is searching for alternatives to traditional policing.

Now, as shootings have tripled in the city since Floyd’s death, Minneapolis neighborhoods are forming patrols in hopes of curbing crime.

