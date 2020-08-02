https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/minneapolis-police-department-tells-residents-cooperate-criminals-say-give-wallet-purse-cell-phone/

This is what life is like under Democrat rule.

The Minneapolis Police Department circulated a series of tips for residents in response to a spike in carjackings and robberies.

Be prepared to give up your wallet, purse and cell phone, says the Minneapolis PD.

Do not put up a fight, do as they say.

TRENDING: Federal Government and Yale Are Holding Clinical Trials on How Best to ‘Persuade’ Americans to Take COVID-19 Vaccines

MPD has issued a series of tips for residents to limit their risk of robbery:

Do not walk alone

Be hyper-aware of your surroundings at all times – pay attention!

Carry only items you need, and carry less cash

Be prepared to give up your cell phone and purse/wallet

Have keys already in your hand as you approach your car

Despite all our efforts, robberies may still occur! Do not argue or fight with the criminal Do as they say. Your safety is most important!

Be a good witness. When you call 911, be prepared to answer many questions. How many suspects? Age, height, complexion, hair and eye color? Scars or tattoos? Weapon- what did it look like? What direction did they leave in? Vehicle description?

100 robberies and 20 carjackings have been reported to the 3rd precinct police in July, said MNPD.

Last month the Minneapolis City Council unanimously voted a resolution to replace the police with a ‘community-led public safety system.’

And now, what’s left of law enforcement is advising residents to hand their possessions over to the criminals.

Minneapolis City Government tells residents to be ready to give up their phones and wallets and to always cooperate with criminals: pic.twitter.com/qQhw4YLRSY — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) August 1, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

